Restaurant Owner Refused To Listen To A Customer, So He Ended Up Paying The Price For His Own Rudeness

Most businesses appreciate a customer who tries to do the right thing, but in this case rudeness got in the way.

When a student tried to return extra change at a local restaurant, the owner’s sour attitude turned a simple act of goodwill into an unintentional profit.

Read on for the full story.

Don’t want to listen to me. Okay. I’ll keep the extra money. So, I’m at a local eatery near my college. It was a usual hangout spot for a lot of college students. The owner/manager was a real jerk (and I’ll be referring to him as such).

He seemed to have lots of opinions about his younger customers.

He had a habit of assuming that college students were always “rowdy” and a “bad crowd” in general — typical Indian middle/old-age mentality. One day, four of us went there and ordered two chocolate milkshakes and two Oreo milkshakes.

Then one day the manager made a mistake.

I don’t remember the exact total, but I do remember that he ended up giving me Rs. 100 more in change than I should’ve gotten back. I realized this after I had taken the order back with me to our table.

Regardless of how he’d been treated in the past, this customer decided to do the right thing.

I went back to return the extra Rs. 100. Now, just so everyone knows, I’m not that extroverted, and I’m not good with crowded places. The eatery was quite busy, with lots of people placing orders.

But instead of thanking him, the owner had a very different reaction.

So, I just waited for a while — probably 3-4 minutes. The owner glanced at me 2-3 times, staring daggers at me. After a bit, the crowd reduced. I said, “Excuse me,” to which he responded with a “What?” in the worst tone ever possible.

He tried to explain himself, but the owner wouldn’t even listen.

I started off with, “I think you gave me the wrong change,” but before I could explain any further, he simply walked away and started talking to another customer. I waited another minute and said, “Excuse me” again. He replied, “You should’ve counted the change when you got it. Go away now.”

Looks like today is his lucky day, then!

I said, “Okay,” and walked away. The Rs. 100 isn’t really much — I consider that to be a rudeness fee that I got to keep.

This patron never dreamed they’d be walking away from dinner with a profit!

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter wishes the man would have had more fun with his MC!

If an establishment is this openly rude, they don’t deserve any business at all.

When being ignored, sometimes you just have to draw attention to yourself loudly and obnoxiously!

Why not give the jerky owner a little scare?

Had the owner been a little more patient, he would’ve kept both his dignity and his change

Kindness is free, but it turns out being a jerk has a cost — 100 rupees to be exact!

