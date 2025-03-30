Roommate’s Mom Asked For Patience Due To Her Illness, But After Months Of Cleaning Up After Her, This Woman Finally Had Enough

Living with roommates comes with challenges, but some situations push the limits of patience.

What would you do if your roommate refused to clean up after themselves, leaving dishes piled up, food rotting in the sink, and stains on the furniture.

All while expecting you to wake them up every day and be understanding about their habits?

Would you tolerate the mess to keep the peace?

Or would you draw the line and demand some basic responsibility?

In the following story, one student faces this exact dilemma when their roommate’s illness is used as an excuse for a complete lack of cleanliness.

Here’s how it all went down.

AITA for not caring about my roommate’s illness and expecting her to be more tidy? I have lived with my roommate for over 8months now. Her lowkey helicopter mother told me beforehand that because of her illness(bladder/ digestive problems), she let her be a little spoiled and would just clean up after her. She asked me to be patient with her lack of cleanliness and to wake her up every day. Now that I think about it, I don’t know why I agreed, but I was like, “Kind of a weird thing to ask me, but sure, I guess.” I didn’t think it was going to be an issue until I actually saw it.

Her roommate had some weird habits.

She wouldn’t do the dishes, clean up after herself, flush the toilet, or basically any shared housework unless I specifically reminded her (and it gets a little tiring after months of that). She also had a weird habit of throwing food down the sink, which started smelling really bad if I waited for her to clean it up. She also had terrible table manners and would leave food directly on the couch and stain it, then leave it as it is, which was pretty darn difficult to get off since the couch was made of fabric. But whenever I pointed it out, at first, she said she’d stop, but the next day, I found her doing the same thing.

At first, her parents were on her side, but now, even they say she’s expecting too much of her roommate.

Now, my own parents were aware of all that, and at first, they were also mad, but lately, they’ve been telling me that my roommate was just very ill and I should be patient. But honestly, I don’t care. Does being ill justify her making a mess around and me having to be patient, waking her up every day, and still cleaning up after her? By the way, for context, we’re both university students, but she barely attends any classes. So I’m ngl after coming back from my classes to a mess and weird odors. It’s not the best feeling out there, but I might be overreacting. AITA?

Eek! That sounds like a tough living situation.

Let’s check out what advice the fine folks over at Reddit have to offer.

There’s no way people are just going to treat her like a baby forever, so she needs to get over it now.

