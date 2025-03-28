Roommates Tried To Have A Nice Potluck Dinner, But Now One Roommate Wants The Others To Foot The Bill For A $200 Dish

I don’t know why some people like potlucks, but if you’re going to plan a potluck, it’s a good idea to set some ground rules.

In today’s story, some roommates plan a potluck, but one of them has expectations that are quite wild, and another roommate is not okay with it.

Let’s see why this potluck is causing a roommate war.

AITA For not reimbursing my cohost for his dish at our potluck? A few weeks ago, my apartment mate asked if I wanted to cohost a Potluck with him and another apartment mate. I had a grilled veggie recipe I’d been wanting to try, so I agreed. He would make the main, I would make the side.

There was a huge difference in how much their ingredients cost.

We ended up hosting about 10 people. The day of, he posted how much his ingredients cost on our apartment groupchat, which ended up a little over $200. I didn’t post mine, which cost about $10.

Now the roommate wants money.

Fast forward to today. He expects me to reimburse him for “my third” of the expenses for the main. I said I never agreed to that. He said I was the host, and that I had to, he never even considered it a discussion. Our third apartment mate paid, and is staying out of it.

They really should’ve talked about a budget for the potluck if they were expected to split the bill.

Let’s see what the internet judges have to say on Reddit:

Don’t you EVER hit me with a surprise $70 charge.

Also, how do you all think this works?

That kinda money can buy a really nice meal.



I really want to know what he made!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.