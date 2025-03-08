Rude Customer Wants To Watch Sports At The Pub, So The Bartender Turns On A Channel That Features A Game The Customer Clearly Doesn’t Like

If you’re going to a sports bar, you might expect to find lots of TVs showing different sporting events, but what if you’re at a pub and not a sports bar?

In today’s story, a customer at a pub observes the way a bartender handles a difficult customer who wants to watch sports.

He’s thoroughly impressed with the bartender’s actions!

Let’s find out all the details.

My new favorite bartender I ducked into a cozy quiet pub in Little Venice for a late lunch last Friday, and to catch up on some work emails while I was on vacation in London. In walks this man who gets a pint and sits down, but then starts barking orders across the dining room to the bartender to come turn on the tv to “some sports.” Finally, after his third complaint that there are no sports to watch, she marches in the dining room with the remote. On comes the t.v.

She knew exactly what she was doing.

“ESPN, then?” She asked him. “Yes, yes!” he replied. She flipped it on, waited for the commercial to end, then smiled at him when they returned to the game of…women’s cricket, nodded at him, then turned and went back to the bar. He finished his beer quickly, then quietly left.

That’s funny!

It clearly wasn’t what the customer expected to watch, but how could he complain?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The bartender probably plotted this.

This person defends cricket.

Another person claims this type of revenge doesn’t always work.

Another person thinks cricket is boring.

Not everyone is a fan of every sport.

But this bartender doesn’t care!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.