Savvy Consumer Was ‘Today Years Old’ When She Figures Out This Hack To Get All The Laundry Detergent Out Of The Container

by Ashley Ashbee

Doing laundry is expensive for all sorts of reasons. High energy and water costs, for example.

The person in this story found a hack for another expense: not getting to use all of the product you paid for.

“I was today years old,” she says, when she learned how to get all the liquid out of the detergent container.

In her dialogue-free video, she demonstrates what most of us do to try to empty it.

She puts the Purex container open end down and nothing comes out. At that point it goes to the recycling bin in most households.

Who knows how much liquid goes unused to the recycling plant or the garbage dump.

“I thought I was just out of luck with what was left,” she says.

The outcome, of course, is that you’ll buy more detergent more frequently and sooner.

Many consumers will see this as by design, yet another symptom of capitalism.

Otherwise, companies would tell you how to get all the liquid out or design a better container.

The company behind Purex does not seem to have responded.

Watch the full clip.

I was today years old. #lifehack

Here is what folks are talking about.

I’m skeptical that will do the trick.

We’re all in the same boat!

I believe you!

Doesn’t hurt to try.

Most people won’t bother.

Now try to get all the toothpaste out of the tube.

