Scammers Caused His Son To Pay $20 For A $0.30 Bracelet While Abroad, So The Next Day When They Tried Again, He Made It A Bit More Difficult

Unfortunately, when you travel to Europe, you have to deal with scammers and pickpockets.

In this man’s case, he was very prepared to handle the inevitable situation of someone trying to scam you while you admire the beautiful city of Rome.

Let’s see what he did.

Guy tried to scam me in Rome so I threw his scam product in an inconvenient location. When I was in Rome we had read about these scams people do. One of which was trying to give you “free stuff” but guilt-tripping you into giving them something (usually money) in return. At one point this happened. My whole group (who I had informed about this) fell for it. I declined to take a bracelet.

He knew exactly what was happening.

Basically, guy comes up and asks where we are from. When you tell him he makes some random connection between there and where he is from and claims you are family. Then offers to give you something “from his family” and then ties these bracelets in your arm which are hard to get off. Then he asks if you have anything for his family. Holding his hand out. My son then proceeds to hand this man $20.

That bracelet is not worth $20. But it’s also about the principle.

This is what it is. He was fine with it. This wasn’t the issue. This was just me having seen this scam in process and now I was aware of how it worked in more detail. Also, we found these same identical bracelets at a small shop like 10 minutes later for about $0.30 USD.

He wasn’t going to let that happen again. Now it was personal.

The next day I’m by myself walking by the Colosseum and one of these guys asks me where I am from. Knowing that he’s going to try and make a connection, I say that I’m from the moon.

Does he have family there as well?

He’s caught off guard but continues his pitch anyway. I tell him I’m not interested. But he continues nagging me. I tell him over and over I’m not interested but he keeps harassing me. So finally I stop and I’m like: “What is it?” He says: “I want to give you something from my family to yours bro.. That’s it.” And I say: “For free?” and he says: “Yeah, free from my family to yours.” And so I’m feeling petty cause he has been harassing me. I take the bracelet and say “thanks” and immediately turn and abruptly start walking.

They’re willing to lose a few bracelets for family, right? Wrong.

He dashes to catch up to me and is like “Yo bro… You got anything for my family?” and I say “No man, sorry” and continue walking. He then grabs me by the shoulder and looks me dead in the eye and says “Give it back”… And I’m like “What?” He says “Give it back” again, more stern. The sales pitch nice guy voice is no more. So I was like “this bracelet”? (which I was holding and not wearing) and he holds out his hand.

He literally gave him the bracelet, so this is now theft!

I say: “This is mine! You gave it to me.” He says “No, it’s not free”. I then reminded him that he specifically said: “Free from his family”. He then tries to cut me off as I’m about to cross the street. He starts swearing at me.

Time to return his pettiness.

So I take his bracelet and huck it down a 20-foot drop the the ground level of the area outside the Colosseum. He could still go get it. But he would have to walk all the way around the ramp and far away from me. He then starts swearing at me. “**** you” over and over. He then hocks like he’s going to spit on me and I tell him that’s a very bad idea. Finally, he turns and walks away.

Imagine being mad at someone because your scam didn’t work on them.

