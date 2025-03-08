Senior Center Employee Isn’t Allowed In The Kitchen Because She’s Not A Volunteer, So She Tells The Volunteers What To Do Instead

Imagine not being allowed in a kitchen to get a cup of coffee because you’re an employee and not a volunteer.

That sounds ridiculous and very frustrating, but that’s the situation the woman in today’s story faced.

Instead of accepting it, she found a way to get what she wanted while annoying the volunteers.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Not allowed in the kitchen? Ok. For context, my mom (54F) goes and does a lot of work at the Senior Center (will not give names or locations due to privacy concerns). Also, she’s not labeled as a volunteer, but she’s on the staff board (I still don’t understand that either). Also, my mom used to work for a catering company, so she knows her way around a kitchen (much needed information for late on). Last bit of context, she also makes the coffee, so this is just one example of it, and there’s others that I don’t want to list.

She can’t go in the kitchen.

Now for the malicious compliance, Recently, my mom usually goes into the kitchen and get her mug for coffee, but one of the volunteers came up to her and said that she wasn’t allowed to go into the kitchen because she wasn’t a volunteer. Well, since my mom wasnt allowed in the kitchen, she would do one of two things.

She’s still going to make coffee.

She would tell someone to get like a coffee pot from the kitchen, they get the coffee pot, and she’s like “I can’t make coffee without the coffee filter” instead of telling someone all at once. She would tell person 1 to get one thing and person 2 for another thing involving that same task to make the other person feel useful. Now, there’s a bit of controversy involved, and I’m wondering if this is considered malicious compliance and slight petty or not.

Some rules are so ridiculous. It sounds like the volunteers just want to feel useful but really have nothing to do.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This seriously seems ridiculous.

This person suggests why she may not have been allowed in the kitchen.

This husband pictured a completely different story.

Another person wants to know if this really happened.

This person imagines how the mom will quit one day.

At least she’s still getting her coffee!

That’s the most important thing.

