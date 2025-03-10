Server Scoffed At The Small Tip This Person Left, So They Gave Her $5 In Canadian Tire Money And Told Her Not To Spend It All In One Place

Most servers are very polite, but some of them make it known when a tip isn’t as big as they’d like.

What would you do if you left the best tip you could afford, only to get a scoff and a nasty comment in return?

Would you apologize and walk away?

Or would you get creative with your generosity?

In the following story, one person finds themselves dealing with this exact scenario.

Here’s what happened.

I tipped her, in Canadian Tire Money I was at the bar a few years ago with a few friends. Money was a little bit tight, so I only ordered a few drinks. We sang some karaoke, played some pool, and then it came time for the bill. I guess the price of drinks went up or something because I only had just enough cash to cover the drinks, with maybe a 10-cent tip. I felt bad, and I apologized, but the waitress just scoffed, gave me a dirty look, and I heard her mumble something like “What a cheapskate, next time bring enough money for a decent tip” or something like that. That’s when I remembered I did have some bills on me still.

For most people, $5 is $5.

I reached into my pocket, and I pulled out like $5 in Canadian Tire money. Anyone not familiar with the store might not know what that is. Basically, when you buy products there, they give you 10 – 25 cents extra that can only be spent at their store. It looks like real money, but probably more similar to a coupon. People like myself would horde it until they had enough to buy something decent with it, So $5 was a stack of like 40-50 different bills. I gave her the $5 and told her not to spend it all in one place.

It’s better than nothing!

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about this story.

Yeah, that was pretty rude.

It could’ve worked.

Here was a great idea.

This person takes the waitress’ side.

What an awkward situation!

It probably would’ve been best to ask a friend to borrow a few bucks for the tip.

