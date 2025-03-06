She Badmouthed A Teacher Who Was Cruel To Her, And Now Some Of Her Friends Think She Should Apologize

Sometimes it feels good to vent and share painful experiences.

AITA for talking bad about one of my friends’ other friends mom and not apologizing for it? So I (18f) was with my friends at her house in a group study session trying to go through our homework before we ordered dinner. One of my friends’ majors in criminology w/ me, and a part of our assignment was a passage about a teacher who did bad things to one of her students. This caused my friend, who double majors in Education and Social Work, to go out on a rant about bad teachers in our district and how a lot of the issues in our district would be solved if it actually cared what teachers they hired. And this turned into a huge story fest rambling about bad teachers we’ve had.

She ranted about a teacher that negatively impacted her mental health.

I started rambling about this teacher I had in elementary school who absolutely, and despite this situation still stand by so, sucked. The things she would do affected my mental health even in the years that followed, and it made her a pretty memorably bad part of my childhood. I told my friends with me after finishing off that story/the things she would do “[Mrs. Teachers last name here] was a witch to me, lowkey. Probably to others too. And I hope she gets her stuff together; for her students’ sake and her own.” One of my other friends, ‘Cassidy’ said in response “Oh, [Teachers full name here]? Really?”, which I confirmed. All Cassidy said was “Ah, man.” before another person started talking about their experience with a separate teacher.

Cassidy created drama.

Apparently, Cassidy is best friends with that teacher’s daughter. And a few days after this told both her and her mom what I said word for word. From what I understand, her mom doesn’t remember me at all (which makes sense in reality, because this was about 10 years ago) Her daughter ‘Aubrey’ I guess took this as me lying and found my Instagram to start cussing me out in my inbox; saying I was a “drama-starting witch who was running a smear campaign on a grown woman” and other things implying she wanted to meet up and argue (and more) in person. I told her I was not going to apologize for what I said since all of it was true, even if all the things I said were never meant to be a dig at her or her mom personally. And instead apologized that it could be interpreted beyond simply saying that when I was in school she was a bad teacher and supposed role model.

Her friends are split on whether or not she should apologize.

The argument went on though, and at some point I gave up and said something along the lines of “If you have such a problem with me saying that your mom was a bad teacher, maybe you should be mad at your mom for being a bad teacher instead of getting mad at the kids she mentally messed over” before blocking her. Cassidy and some of our friends think I’m a jerk for this, saying I should have simply apologized instead of standing my ground so we could move on with our lives. Our other friends believe I had every right to stand my ground; saying I can say she sucked as a teacher if she did, whether they like it or not. And that is not something I should apologize for. Especially if her daughter came into my inbox first insulting me. AITA for this?

Let's see how Reddit reacted to this story.

