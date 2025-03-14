She Didn’t Like Her Fiance’s Word Choice About Starting A Family Together, And When He Refused To Take Her Feelings About It Seriously, She Called Off The Engagement

Communication is very important in marriage, so how would you react if your significant other was dismissive when you tried to communicate your feelings?

AITA for calling off the engagement after my fiance kept saying I will “give him a baby” once we’re married? My fiance (31M) and I (25F) have been together for 2 years, and engaged for six months. We’ve both wanted kids at some point, but never set a specific timeline. Lately though, he’s been making comments about how I’ll “give him a baby” once we’re married. The first time I let it go but when he said it another time I joked back “So that’s my job now?” and he just said “Yeah, you’re the one making it.”

He kept making the same comment.

I told him that the way he was wording it was rubbing me the wrong way, and he rolled his eyes and said I was overthinking it. But he said it like that a couple more times later. I started to feel less excited about starting a family.

She made it clear that she didn’t like his phrasing.

I told him straight up that it was making me uncomfortable after he said it like that again, later. He laughed and said “It’s not that deep, that’s just how it works.” And in that moment, I was starting to feel done. So I called off the engagement.

She’s wondering if she overreacted.

He said I was being ridiculous over “a poor choice of words.” His family got involved and is telling me that I misunderstood him and that he just meant he was excited to start a family with me. I’m wondering if I overreacted. AITA?

It seems like he was pretty dismissive of her feelings about the word choice.

It may have just been a bad choice of words, but he should’ve stopped saying it that way when she told him it bothered her.

The fact that he didn’t is a red flag.

Let’s see what Reddit thought about this situation.

This person thinks she needs to run away from this relationship.

His phrasing probably shows his attitude.

A healthy conversation would go like this…

She really shouldn’t ignore the red flag.

It was never about the word choice. It was about his response.

At least he showed his true colors before they got married!

Thank goodness for that, at least.

