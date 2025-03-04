She Doesn’t Want Her Boyfriend’s Brother To Move In, But He Told Her She “Doesn’t Get a Say”

We all have that one family member who just can’t seem to get it together.

You have to decide whether to keep taking up for them when it’s clear they’re not going to change.

This guy isn’t willing to do that, even when his girlfriend is on the other side.

That’s what happened to Reddit user @grassstastesbadd:

AITAH for telling my boyfriend i don’t want his brother living with us Me (29) and my bf (30) have been dating for 3 years and living together for two. He has an older brother (32) who lives with their friend. He has been living with his friend rent free for about 5 years now. His friend is getting more serious in a relationship and gave my bf’s brother a year to find a new place to stay.

So to clarify, Brother is about to be without a home because his roommate is moving on.

His brother is kind of a jerk, and him and I don’t get along too well but I tolerate him because he is my boyfriend’s brother He does not have a lot of motivation and currently does not make enough money to live on his own and says he has no savings. His girlfriend also lives with him and she does not work- so they are currently sort of a package deal.

Boy, what a package.

I mentioned to my boyfriend before that I really don’t want his brother to move in with us if he does not find a place by December. We do not have the room, our guest room is directly off of the main living space and we only have one bathroom. (they also have no parents, so parents are not an option) He says that he will not let his brother be homeless and if he stays with us he would only let him stay for 3 months, but I know it would be longer. If he can’t find a place in a year what will an additional 3 months do.

And then another, and another, and another?

It would be one thing if I got along well with his brother, but his brother constantly makes rude comments and relies on everyone else to help him. Just this year my boyfriend has given him his old car for free, pays for his car insurance and paid to fix his gaming computer. My boyfriend and I just got into an explosive fight over this and it ended with him basically saying I have no say in this decision and if it comes down to it his brother will live with us.

I feel like you SHOULD have a say.

I have approached this nicely but tried to explain how uncomfortable I would feel. Not to mention his brother works night shifts and sleeps all day, so I will feel like I have to be quiet all day in my house. I don’t think I am being unreasonable expressing my stance on it. I don’t want his brother to be homeless either but I don’t want him to come here. AITA?

Let’s see what the comments say:

Go running up that hill:

Who’s to say who gets a say?

This guy really sounds like the worst:



Seems like Brother needs to at least put in some effort.

You can’t help people who don’t want to help themselves.

