She Doesn’t Want Her Sister-In-Law Staying With Her, But Her Husband Keeps Making Excuses To Let Her Linger

Marriage can be extra challenging when you live with a family member.

In today’s story, one woman is frustrated that her sister-in-law keeps making excuses to crash with her and her husband, and her husband isn’t doing anything to help. It’s even worse that their brother-in-law lives with them as well.

She’s fed up, but she’s not sure what to do about it.

AITA for being frustrated that my SIL(18f) is overstaying her welcome and my husband(29m) wont enforce boundaries? My SIL (18F) is on spring break and staying with me (26F) and my husband (29M). We share an apartment with my BIL, but my husband, BIL, and I split rent equally—it’s not owned by BIL. Before BIL left for work, my husband asked if SIL could stay, and I suggested a compromise: half the week, then we take her home. He agreed.

He used his BIL as an excuse.

When the time came, my husband told her, and she just laughed it off. Later, when I wasn’t around, she convinced him to let her stay. His excuse? “BIL said she could stay the whole week.” But BIL isn’t here—we are the ones dealing with it. She takes up space, invites herself on our date nights, and I can’t even fully relax in my own home.

The SIL has done this before.

This isn’t new. Two months before college, she basically moved in without me knowing until days before. I was extremely accommodating—included her in everything, even planned her birthday. When she finally moved to her dorm, my husband and I agreed we wouldn’t pick her up for the first week to get some alone time.

Again, her husband made an excuse.

She called crying with her mom, and they convinced him to pick her up. My husband excused it by saying, “She’s just homesick.” But my issue is—she’ll never actually fit into college life if she keeps running back here. When I was in college, I stayed in my dorm, hung out with friends, and partied. She’s not even trying to adjust.

Her SIL has a problem understanding the word “no.”

Later, I had a direct conversation with her, making it clear my issue wasn’t her visiting, just that I needed alone time. She promised I could always tell her when I didn’t want her over. But weeks later, when I told her no for a weekend, my husband backed me up and told her no. She then got BIL to pick her up instead.

Again, her husband made an excuse.

When she arrived, she said hello to everyone except me and ignored me until I said hello first. Then, she stood right next to me and started speaking in Spanish about something directly related to me. Now, with this situation, my husband admitted he didn’t want to push back because BIL can be difficult sometimes. He said that if we sent SIL home, BIL would make a big deal about how he can have whoever he wants in his room since he pays rent. And if we tried to enforce limits, BIL would retaliate by saying he’ll only pay rent for the time he’s actually here.

She is understandably upset.

I told my husband I won’t be around them the rest of the week because I’m too irritated. I don’t want to be rude, but I feel disrespected and frustrated. AITA for wanting my SIL to leave after the agreed-upon time and stepping back since my husband won’t set boundaries?

It sounds like OP and her husband need a place just for the two of them, no BIL claiming he can have anyone he wants over, and that would eliminate a lot of excuses about why the SIL is there. Also, her husband is siding with his family over her, and that’s a problem.

She needs to stand up for what she wants.

This really does seem to be the unfortunate situation she finds herself in.

The sister-in-law doesn’t need a babysitter.

They should check the lease.

I agree; her husband is the problem.

Her husband needs to put her wants ahead of his sister’s.

