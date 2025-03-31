She Gave Her Heirloom Wedding Ring To Her Daughter, But Her Son Was Furious About It

A lot of times, fights over inheritance have a lot less to do with the monetary value of things and a lot more to do with emotional interpretation.

AITA for giving my late spouse’s wedding ring to my daughter instead of my son? I lost my spouse ten years ago, and their wedding ring has been one of the few things I’ve held onto as a reminder of our life together. I always assumed Id pass it down one day, but I never really thought about when or to whom until recently.

And then the day came…

My daughter, Emily (25F), has been with her fiancé, Mark (27M), for seven years. They’ve been through college, job changes, and even bought a house together. When they got engaged, Emily asked if she could have the wedding ring. I felt emotional but ultimately happy to give it to her, knowing she would cherish it and keep their memory alive.

But there was a twist.

My son, Peter (28M), didn’t say much at first, but a few days later, he came over furious. He said he had also planned to propose soon and assumed the ring would go to him. The thing is that he’s only been dating his girlfriend, Sophie (24F), for four months. I told him I wasn’t comfortable giving the ring to someone I barely knew, especially since his past relationships have never lasted more than a year.

Uh oh, yikes.

He blew up, accusing me of favoring Emily and saying I had no right to decide whose love was more real. He claimed I was punishing him for not settling down sooner and that it was unfair to assume his relationship wouldn’t last. I told him it wasn’t about favoritism, it was about knowing the ring was going to someone who had truly built a life with their partner. He called me a hypocrite for acting like a gatekeeper of love and said I had no faith in him. Now he’s barely speaking to me and his sister. Did I do anything wrong? AITA?

