She Is Saving Her New Dress For A Special Occasion, But Her Friend Is Trying To Talk Her Into Letting Her Wear It

What would you do if a friend wanted to borrow a piece of clothing you bought, loved and hadn’t even worn yet? Would you let them borrow it, or would you tell them “no”?

That’s the question in today’s story, but a friend who wants to borrow another friend’s dress can’t seem to take “no” for an answer. Should the friend with the new dress give in and let her borrow it?

Let’s read all the details to decide.

AITAH for refusing to let my friend borrow my dress for a wedding because I wanted to wear it later? I (23F) have a dress that I love. It’s one of those pieces I splurged on, and I’ve been saving it for a special occasion. I haven’t worn it yet, but I’ve been planning to wear it to a big event I have coming up next month.

But then, Amber entered the picture.

My friend, Amber (24F), is going to a wedding this weekend and asked if she could borrow the dress. She said she didn’t have time to find something new and that my dress would be perfect. I told her I’d rather not lend it out since I haven’t even worn it yet, and I don’t want it to get stained or damaged before my event.

Now with most friends, that would probably be the end of it.

But it wasn’t.

She got really annoyed and said I was being selfish because “it’s just sitting in my closet” and I wouldn’t even be using it that night. She also made a comment about how real friends share things. I told her I don’t mind sharing some things, but this dress is special to me, and I don’t want to risk anything happening to it.

And now we’re in the aftermath.

Now she’s acting distant and told a mutual friend that I “value a piece of fabric more than our friendship.” Some of our friends think I should’ve just let her borrow it to be nice, but I feel like I have a right to say no. AITAH?

Sounds like Amber values the dress more than the friendship and is trying to guilt her friend into letting her wear it.

Let’s go to the comments on Reddit:

Amber needs to learn the meaning on the word “no.”

Pull an Uno Reverse on ’em:

You gotta plan ahead, girl.

Why ask if you’re not going to accept the answer?



Sounds like you don’t always have to say yes to the dress.

