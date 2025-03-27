She Isn’t Going On Vacation With Her Family Because She Can’t Afford To Pay Her Own Way, But When She Found Out Her Mom Was Paying For Her Siblings’ Friends To Go On The Trip, She Was Really Upset

That awkward phase where you’ve just become an adult and are trying to establish adult boundaries in your relationship with your parents can be difficult for everyone to navigate.

Sure, you want to be treated like an adult, but it can seem unfair when they treat other siblings differently.

Especially when other siblings are adults too – just with different boundaries to the ones you’re trying to craft.

And the woman in this story is sick of the discrepancies between how her mom treats her adult brother and how she treats her.

Now her mom has pushed her too far, and everything is about to change.

AITA for crashing out cause I’m not invited on the family holiday I am a 23-year-old woman whose family recently booked a holiday. They asked if I wanted to come, but I said I couldn’t afford it and that was that. Recently though I was talking to my mum and she said that both of my younger siblings are bringing a friend. She is fully paying for both.

My brother is twenty and he lives at home, while my sister is fifteen. She is paying for both of them and their friends to go on the all-inclusive holiday to Spain. It was the same last year: they all went on holiday without me, but last year my siblings didn’t bring anyone else. I was fine with it until I heard that my mum was paying for other kids to go but wouldn’t pay to bring me along.

I’m annoyed with her since I do so much for her as well, way more than my other siblings. I live ten minutes down the road, so I am always doing school pick-ups and drop-offs, or doing things around the house for her. I’m hurt that she clearly had this extra money to spend to bring other peoples’ kids on holiday, but not me. AITA?

It’s not okay that, given the mom is paying for the other kids to go on holiday, she didn’t offer to pay for her daughter too.

Especially since she seems to rely on her daughter in so many other ways.

It’s really unfair.

It’s totally unreasonable, and she deserves better.

