She Let Her Coworker Crash At Her Place After Returning To The Office, But It’s Getting To Be Too Much And She Wants It To Stop

WIBTA if I didn’t let my coworker stay at my house while I’m on vacation? I’ve been letting a coworker stay with me two nights a week for the past year and a half. She was essentially fully remote during Covid and ended up moving out of state. The end of 2023 our organization changed their policy, and all employees had to be on-site a minimum of two days per week… hence our current arrangement.

She doesn’t pay rent or utilities. I wouldn’t feel right asking or even accepting if she offered. She’s recently switched roles, and her PTO accrual reset. I’m going on vacation soon, and she wants to stay at my house while I’m out of town so she doesn’t have to take unpaid leave. I do NOT feel comfortable with this.

It’s not that I think she will do anything nefarious, I just feel like she should find alternate accommodations if I’m not available. I must admit I’ve been over this situation for a while. It’s a lot of pressure to feel like someone else’s job depends on your sacrifices. WIBTA if I told her she can’t stay here when I’m not here? Friends and family I’ve confided in tell me I’m overreacting.

