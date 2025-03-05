She Needed A Ride From Her Husband In The Morning, But When She Took A Phone Call On The Way, He Accused Her Of Treating Him “Like An Uber”

Getting a ride to work with your spouse is a convenient option when you are going to the same place, or even if you need to be dropped off somewhere.

What would you do if you were riding with your spouse and you had to make a phone call, but they got upset about it?

That is what happened to the wife in this story, and she is wondering if she was rude for making the call.

Check out the details below.

AITA for making a quick phone call while my husband was driving me to work? My husband and I live 10 min away from our place of work. We work at the same university campus but take separate cars to get to work due to difference schedules.

This is convenient.

On that particular day I was leaving for a week-long international trip, and I asked him to ride to work together, then drop me off at the train station after work, so i would not need to leave my car at the train station for the duration of my trip. While he was driving, I started to place a call to our insurance agent to check on something related to our homeowners’ insurance. My husband got upset that I called while he was driving, as if he was an Uber driver. As soon as I got on the phone he started telling me I was rude and that he was not an Uber driver, and I had to be grateful that he was driving me.

Wow, he is the one being rude.

He wouldn’t quiet down, to the point I had to interrupt the call with the insurance agent. To note, we were not engaged in a conversation, and he was not trying to connect with me in any way.

If he can ignore her, she can do the same.

He also has the habit of completely ignoring me if I am the one driving, or are on a train ride or flight together, by turning the other way and sleeping off throughout the trip without making any conversation. Which typically hurts me, but ultimately I learnt to accept. AITA?

Maybe she should have asked him if he minded if she made a call first, but either way it is not something to get upset about.

Read on to see what the people in the comments think about this story.

Here is someone who hates when people make calls in the car.

This person says he would appreciate it if his fiancé made this type of call.

It was very weird.

This commenter thinks it was about something other than the phone call.

His behavior is very odd.

Was this really about the phone call?

Reddit doesn’t seem to think so.

