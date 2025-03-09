She Needed To Use The Printer While Her Boyfriend Wanted To Watch Television, And Now They’re At An Impasse

Living in close quarters means you can’t really get away from what your partner or roommate is doing in your place.

Studio apartments also amplify sound, so check out how this got in the way of their evening together.

Still, if you care about your partner, you should be able to make compromises.

Check out these details and decide whose side you’re on.

AITA for printing too much paper? My boyfriend and I live in a small studio apartment and have lived together for over 5 years. I sat down to plan my month out in my agenda and print out some school papers. My teacher gives us slides and I print them out (6 per pages) to write notes on them.

It’s about to get noisy.

She sent over 3 chapters worth of slides so it was quite a bit. My boyfriend then put a show on for us to watch and after a while started to get annoyed at the printing noise and I told him I was printing stuff for school. I was already planning my month out when he sat on the couch to put something for us to watch.

But neither of them are into it.

It irritated him to the point where he had to pause the show and go outside for a smoke. I then became also very annoyed that he could be so irritated at something so small. Am I just inconsiderate of the printing or was he overreacting? Should I have stopped printing?

Here is what people are saying.

I wonder what else they get upset about.

Good perspective! Drama is overrated.

Some things in life are inherently disruptive. Get over it and move on.

It’s a bit annoying, I agree.

They’re living in a studio apartment, so that’s quite a stretch even for a one-bedroom, let alone 2.

They’re going to be the cutest old married couple.

This is such a minor thing; good for them.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.