She Overheard Her Wannabe Police Officer Neighbor Make An Offensive Comment About Her Two-Year-Old Daughter, But She Had Friends In The Department Who Denied Him A Job

Make fun of my kid? I’ll get you back somehow. For a bit of background: My next-door neighbor is/was a college student. She lives with our actual neighbor, her boyfriend. Typical crazy college kid. Weekend parties, drinking on her patio all hours of the night, and weird hours. You know the drill. I figured she was trying to experience college life, so why not? You do you lady!

Anyways one summer night last year she was sitting out on her back patio with her girlfriends doing their drunk thing. I am out wrapping up on some stuff with my toddler daughter. She at the time had a medical thing going on that caused her to walk a little weird. Nothing life altering and something that would heal with time. She did have a weeble waddle to her, especially when running. Sometimes she would fall right over. She was out running around with the dog and the ladies next door were waving and telling her how cute she was. All good.

We go back inside and I hand her off real quick to my husband. I wanna go to the bedroom real fast to change the sheets for bed later. I hurry up. Now to set the scene my bedroom is the closest to the patio next door.

The windows are open because it gets super hot in there even with AC during the day and the lights off.

I can do this by the light of the hallway I figure. I can clearly hear what they are talking about next door. “Do you see the way she was walking? What a little ******!” “My little ******, my little ******…” (sung to the cheerful tune of My Little Pony, I guess because that was what my kid had been wearing). This was followed by sounds I suppose my neighbor felt a mentally challenged child would make and uproarious laughter. No. You. DID. NOT.

They didn’t realize anyone could hear them, but I had the lights flipped on and was at the window and shouting in record time. “Stay right there you ******!” Dead silence as they realized someone heard them. I come flying down the stairs were I am intercepted by my husband that has no idea what the screaming was about. At this point I am so mad that I just burst out into tears when telling him. We both decide it would be better to wait to confront until tomorrow.

Everyone next door is wasted and there is no way of telling just how many people she has over. Besides when we looked outside it seems like they have packed it in for the night. Not long after this we all go to bed. My husband was outside having a last smoke before sleep. Next-door ***** had sent her boyfriend out to put the fire pit out. Guess she was too chicken **** to do it herself as she usually would.

My husband and he were talking: Her boyfriend: “That got crazy earlier huh?” Husband:”Well.. your girlfriend did make fun of a child. So understanding that as her parents we are upset shouldn’t be too hard.” Boyfriend: “…Ah man you know how girls that age (my neighbor happens to date much younger women. No judgement, but is not a defense for how they acted) are when they are drinking. “They say **** and don’t mean it. All little girls are like that when drunk.”

Husband: “I’ve drank with a lot of women and have never heard of one of them making fun of a kid behind their back. A two-year-old no less.” “So yeah that excuse doesn’t fly with me.” Boyfriend: “….Look dude I don’t want no drama. Just let it go.” Husband: “Sure! Just let your girlfriend know we are waiting on her heartfelt apology!” Boyfriend: “….whatever.”

Needless to say, boyfriend is going to side with her. Not a drop of compassion even though he is a nurse. Awesome. Hope you don’t work in the children’s ward, you *******. Husband came in after that. I waited for a week to confront her about it because I thought that what she did was so shameless that she would surely feel bad. Nope.

I happened to be outside one day watering when she was coming back from wherever. Gave her the stare-down. All she could muster was a “Got a problem *****? Do something about it.” before making her way inside.

The Revenge. Turns out that little Miss My **** Doesn’t Stink wanted to be a policewoman in our town. How do I know? They sent a letter to people on our street to feel her out before accepting her into their program. Just a standard questionnaire asking about our dear neighbor friend. Do you have an opinion on why or why not your neighbor would not make a good officer of the law? Why yes. Yes I do.

I wrote a ******* essay you guys. Complete with photos of her lovely patio covered in cans and bottles from the night before. Their dogs having to sit outside in the pouring rain all day (I guess animal control is too busy around here for that. I always got a ‘we will look into it’ response.) How do you feel about someone on your force that makes fun of kids with handicaps? Who could possibly show up to work drunk? I sent it back in and just forgot about it. It was petty yes, but felt so so good.

I say this because last night I heard her crying to one of her buddies. She was crying about how she couldn’t seem to break into the local police force, which had been the whole reason she had pursued her major in college. She isn’t sure what to do now. Now I am not sure if my letter did it. Maybe it did, maybe it didn’t. I am not sure if they tell you why you aren’t being considered, other than you are not. In that moment though, I felt vindicated. **** you, you soulless ****. Hope those jokes at my kid’s expense were worth it.

