Her Boyfriend Kept Failing The MCAT, She Told Him He Needs To Study More And Get A Tutor

When your partner has a dream, it is always good to support them, but it can also be important to help them make decisions that will see them succeed.

What would you do if your boyfriend wanted to go to medical school, but he didn’t study for the MCAT exam and kept failing it?

That is what happened in this story, so she told him that he needs to study harder and get a tutor if he wants to pass, but he got angry with her and said she isn’t being supportive.

AITA for telling my boyfriend he needs to work harder to get into medical school? For those of you who don’t know, the MCAT is a standardized test that’s required for students to take before being accepted into medical school.

It is a very important test.

Similar to the SAT to get into undergrad programs. My boyfriend graduated college three years ago and took the MCAT his senior year.

It is a very difficult test, that’s for sure.

He did okay on the test, but not great. He also had a 3.05 GPA, which is also good, but not great on a med school application. He applied to a dozen medical schools and was rejected from all of them.

He doesn’t want to give up on his dreams.

So, he decided to wait a few years to get some relevant job experience under his belt before retaking the MCAT and applying again. So, several months ago he was scheduled to take the MCAT and he had about 2 months to prepare.

Is he even putting in the effort?

He bought a stack of 7 small textbooks and said he read them cover to cover, but honestly some of the books don’t even look like they’ve been opened. He told me it should be easier this time because he does organic chemistry every day at work.

Yeah, it is unlikely that his work experience will translate here.

I told him that what he was doing at work is probably not the same as a standardized test question, but he just brushed me off and said he knew what he was doing. Well, when he got his results for the test back, he did worse this round than he did right out of college.

She predicted this.

This wasn’t really surprising because he practiced the test material everyday while he was in college. I don’t think hes done a physics or calculus problem in years. He was just going to apply with his bad MCAT scores and hope his work experience would be enough to get him in until one of his friends who is in medical school convinced him differently.

He really is not learning his lesson.

So, hes going to retake the MCAT again. I asked him if he was going to find a tutor or a class to take or something and he said no. He wants to order thicker textbooks and dedicate more time to reading them. I told him that that hasn’t really worked for him thus far and he needs to study harder if he wants to actually get into medical school.

Some people hate being called out.

He blew up at me and told me that I didn’t know what I was talking about. I told him I see him like 5 days a week and maybe saw him “studying” twice. I know hes also working a full time job and doesn’t have all the time in the world to study, but sometimes it didn’t look like he was really doing anything at all.

Sometimes, being supportive means pointing out bad behavior.

Its always been his dream to be a doctor and I want to be supportive. AITA?

Nope, she is just pointing out that what he is currently doing isn’t working. If anything, she is giving him the information he needs to succeed, even if he isn’t taking it.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

This person tried med school, and now she’s a nurse.

This person doesn’t think he will make it.

Medical school will be way harder than the MCAT.

You need to be able to study if you want to be a doctor.

He may not be cut out to be a doctor.

He isn’t making any changes, but he is expecting different results.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who got so mad at his son, he deleted his entire YouTube account.