She Tracked Down The Woman Who Stole Her Cans, But Now She’s Wondering If She Went Overboard In Reclaiming Them

AITA for forcing a woman to return the bag of cans she stole out of the back of my truck? I was out yesterday running errands. And I had a really big transparent bag of cans I was going to take to the bottle drop in the bed of the truck.

I stopped to get lunch first at a place with ‘sub’ and ‘way’ in the name. And when I came back out, the bag of cans was gone. So I drove towards the bottle drop, and sure enough, I saw a woman heading that way and lugging my bag of cans on the sidewalk. I pulled over, and she clearly recognized my truck.

I accused her of stealing the cans from my truck. She denied it. Until I said I was going to call police. And the restaurant I was at likely caught her theft with their CCTV. So she could either admit she stole from me and return the cans, or I would call the cops.

She got angry, and told me money was tight right now. And it was just a bag of cans. I told her that she didn’t get to steal from me and play the victim. So it was either return the bag, or I would call the cops. She tried to say the cops wouldn’t give a **** about a bag of cans. So I told her we should find out. I was about to start dialing, when she dropped the bag, then told me to go eff myself. She walked away ranting and saying I have no sympathy.

I told my friends about this later. And one of their girlfriends absolutely went off on me. She went on a rant about how I didn’t know what kind of situation that woman might have been in. And she could have been homeless for all I knew. So I should have just let her have the **** cans.

We had a big argument, and she left furious. I was pretty sure I was in the right before. But not anymore. AITA for forcing that woman to return the bag of cans she stole from me?

At the risk of offering an unbearably hot take, I agree with the friend.

If you truly needed the money from those cans, that would be one thing.

But I wouldn’t dream of even threatening to get the cops involved.

