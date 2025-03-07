She Used To Let Her Friend Borrow The Notes She Took In Class, But When Her Friend Mocked Her, She Revoked The Note Borrowing Privileges

Caring about school isn’t a bad thing, but that doesn’t stop some people from making fun of those who take it seriously.

What would you do if a friend relied on your hard work but then mocked you for putting in the effort? Would you ignore it and keep helping? Or would you decide they don’t deserve what they don’t respect?

In the following story, one student finds herself questioning whether she should keep sharing her notes after a so-called friend makes a dig at her study habits. Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for not letting my friend copy my notes anymore after she told me I was too “obsessive” about studying? The way I handle school is very well (20F). It helps me learn better when I take detailed notes for all of my classes. Since the beginning of the semester, my friend “Emily” (20F) has been taking my notes because she misses a lot of class and says she has trouble keeping up. At first, I didn’t mind because I thought I was helping her, but lately, it feels like I’m the only one benefiting.

This doesn’t sound like a joke.

Emily told our group last week that I “overdo it” with my notes and that I’m “obsessive” about learning. I felt pretty bad about myself as everyone laughed. I told her that was rude, especially since she was the one who was getting something out of my “obsessive” notes.

She laughed and told me to calm down because it was only a joke.

She stopped helping her friend.

After that, I told her she could no longer borrow my notes. This week, she asked for them, and I told her no and told her why. She pushed back, telling me I was taking the joke too seriously and that it wasn’t a big deal. Some of our friends think I was too angry and that I should still help her because she “needs it.” AITA?

Yikes! You should never look a gift horse in the mouth.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit have to say about it.

This is a really good thought.

Sad, but it’s true.

Excellent advice.

As this person points out, she doesn’t owe her anything.

Shame on those friends.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.