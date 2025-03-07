She Wanted Her Husband To Walk An Hour To Get A Different Sunscreen, But After He Refused He Had To Admit Maybe She Had Been Right All Along

It can be hard to take care of your body.

There’s so much unhealthy stuff out there, and it’s prudent to try to avoid the worst of it, so most of us do what we can.

However, a lot of “healthy lifestyle” products are little more than marketing gimmicks, and it can be easy to get lost in the non-GMO sauce.

This husband and wife had a disagreement on how important a particular sunscreen was, but he was left wondering if perhaps she had been right.

AITA for refusing to walk 1h to get sunscreen? My wife is pregnant and currently in the second trimester. She is very careful about what she puts in her body. She never drank or did drugs but now all her food needs to be organic. Her eggs are free range which is very expensive now. We both make a good living so we can afford it but I still cringe at the grocery bill.

It’s not just limited to what goes into her body, either.

I wasn’t allowed to drink for 6 months when we tried for a baby to improve the sperm quality. Honestly she was very controlling about what went into my body when we were trying because she read “studies” on how bad certain things are for men’s sperm. She also cut out a lot of creams and stuff she says is dangerous for the baby.

Ok, now we’re getting to the sunscreen part:

We were on vacation in Hawaii and came back a week ago and she is still [angry]. I packed the big tub of sunscreen and she didn’t say anything about needing a different sunscreen. When we got there she complained that I brought the “chemical” sunscreen and for pregnancy I need to go buy “physical” sunscreen or something.

To clarify, there is a category distinction between “chemical” and “physical” sunscreens, but the names are a terrible misnomer.

All sunscreens are chemical sunscreens.

Everything is made of chemicals.

Water is a chemical.

She showed me a pic of what she wants but the store is 30 min away one way. So I would have to walk 1h so go get sunscreen. Or get an uber which would have cost nearly $90 for a tub of sunscreen. We couldn’t find a postmates option.

I also feel the need to add that even the cheapest sunscreen poses far less risk to your health than prolonged exposure to intense sunlight.

Don’t take my word for it, ask any dermatologist.

I told her the sunscreen we have is fine for now and she can just use the sunscreen we have until our tour in 2 days. The tour drops us off at the location where she would be able to get the sunscreen but she yelled at me, calling me lazy when she is doing everything to make sure the baby is healthy. I got annoyed and left for the day at the beach. I figured she could join me with the sunscreen we have but she covered herself and went to the store to get it.

So the day at the beach wasn’t quite a day at the beach.

She refused to talk to me the entire week we were there and still gives me the cold shoulder now that it’s been a week since we got back. This ruined our vacation. AITA for refusing to walk an hour on a whim to get sunscreen she wanted?

These two sound like a blast.

So, is the wife being too picky and demanding? Or is there more to this conflict?

Some (though not most) of the commenters were on the husband’s side:

Some had been in the same banana boat:

Importantly, Hawaii has actually banned sunscreens containing oxybenzone, octinoxate, avobenzone, and octocrylene, over concerns of damage they can do to local coral.

I guess maybe that guy with the sunscreen song from 20 years ago was right?

He should have just shut up and gone.

