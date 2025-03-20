She Was Planning On Going To Her Niece’s Birthday Party Until The Forecast Predicted A Double Snowstorm. Now Her Sister Is Giving Her A Major Guilt Trip About Not Coming.

Excuses can be taken quite personally if the history of events lines up right.

AITA for not going to my 2-year-old niece’s birthday party I 35 (F) have an older sister 41 (F) who has three children. Her youngest is turning two this month, and she is having a party this weekend. Before I get to the story, I should advise that I do not like the father of the children 40 (M). I find him rude and emotionally harmful to them, but my sister is her own person, and I can not tell her who she can and can not love. I [am] saying this because the two of us do not get along in almost anything.

So, onto the story. So, this weekend, my sister is hosting a party for the kid over a hour away from my house at the father’s father’s place. I have been there plenty of times and, up until I saw the weather report, I was going to the party. I have the presents bought and everything. So, last Wednesday, we got 15 cm of snow in our area and well it took a whole day for the roads to be usable correctly, and today we are going to get another 10-15 cm.

The snow will start falling soon, so by the time the party starts, it will have been snowing for at least 3 hours. I do not want to drive in such weather for a party that a child will not remember and take such risks. When my mother asked to cancel the party, my sister replied with, “But the real snow is to fall on Sunday (which is supposed to be at least 20 cm),” and that she already bought the cake and did not want to waste it.

I advised that I will not be going, as I do not wish to take such a risk, and I am being called a selfish person and only care about myself. [It was said] that if I loved my sister and her kids I would go to this party.

The reason I might be an the jerk is that I have made it clear in the past [that] I hate going there just because the boyfriend’s father does not want to drive to see us. So, AITA for not wanting to risk my safety and driving through a snowstorm twice to go to a birthday party?

