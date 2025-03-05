She Wore A Wrist Brace To Work, But A Coworker Is Making Her Feel Like She’s Faking It

Have you ever had that person in your life who dislikes you so much, you find yourself constantly on guard around them?

There are some people who like attention from peers and coworkers, and others who will go out of their way to avoid it – and the two types really don’t mesh.

This woman had to wear a wrist brace at work, but one of her coworkers just couldn’t stand to be upstaged.

AITA for wearing my wrist brace at work while my coworker has a broken wrist Okay so this is so weird, I (24F) work as a cashier at a sub place, and my coworker last week broke her wrist falling on the ice, so she is in a cast.

When I was 14 I was diagnosed with tendinitis in both wrists, for the most part it doesn’t flare up unless I’m doing a lot with my hands,. I’ve been doing a lot of embroidery recently and as such, have caused a flare up. It’s been bothering me for about two weeks and I wear my brace at home, and generally just sucked up the pain while at work, because with my coworker wearing a cast I felt weird about wearing my brace.

Well yesterday it was bad enough I had to wear it at work, as I’m putting my stuff down and getting ready to start my shift, another one of my coworkers who I’ll call Lisa, started to glare at me. She asked in the usually snobby tone she uses with me “what is that for” So I told her about my tendinitis and what it was, she then started to get huffy like I was making it up. Mind you, the coworker who has the broken wrist didn’t care, she didn’t say anything. But the rest of my shift Lisa kept giving me dirty looks, which is not out of the norm (she doesn’t like me, long story

Close to the end of my shift I had to use the bathroom, and being as it’s hard to do so with a wrist brace, I took it off. After coming out and washing my hands I was putting the brace back on when Lisa made another off handed comment about how I was lucky I could take mine off. I didn’t do this to spite anyone, my wrist just hurts but now I’m getting ready for another shift and trying to decide if I should just suck it up and go without my brace at work.

