‘So strict that no one can really use it.’ – A Car Salesman Said People Should Avoid Buying Hyundais And Kias Because Of Their Horrible Recall Policy

I’d venture to say that car salesmen usually know what they’re talking about, so how about we all listen to this guy, okay?

His name is Rick and he took to TikTok to explain why he thinks customers should avoid buying Hyundais and Kias.

Rick didn’t hold back and he told viewers, “Both Kia and Hyundai are absolute junk. Stay away.”

He added that the engines on both car makes can blow up with no warning.

In an interview, Rick said, “Without a doubt, Kia and Hyundai are probably the worst two brands in existence. They are aware of all the problems and they won’t do anything about it.”

He added, “Their recall is so strict that no one can really use it. If I had to recommend a car it would be the new Chevrolet, Honda, or Toyota.”

