Spirit Airlines Traveler Talked About Why She And Her Fellow Passengers Had To Deplane A Flight

Airports and airplanes seem to be pretty wild places these days!

A woman named Giselle posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the frustrating and alarming encounter she had after she boarded a plane in Boston.

Giselle said, “So, they board us on the plane and we’re sitting there chilling. It’s been 30 minutes, we’re thinking we’re gonna take off. The plane people are telling us we don’t have a pilot to take us nowhere and that we have to get off the plane.”

She got some more info after she got off the plane and said, “I just found out that pilots are going on strike because planes keep flying out of the sky.”

Giselle then said, “I’m finna pray, and I’m finna book another airline because Spirit’s tripping.”

She added, “All the other airlines is falling off the sky, like, y’all better please pray for me, because there’s some real **** going on right now.”

Flying seems kinda scary these days, don’t you think?

