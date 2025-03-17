Stepmom Keeps Trashing Her Husband’s Ex, So His Son Threatens To Move Out And Now The Family’s A Mess

A teen has spent his life bouncing between his parents’ homes without issue—until his stepmom started taking shots at his mom.

From criticizing her parenting to blaming her for his bad grades, she wouldn’t let up, and his dad did nothing to stop it.

Read on for the story.

AITA for threatening my dad that I will live with my Mom full time if my step mom doesn’t stop bashing her parenting skills? I (15M) have been alternating weeks between my parents homes basically my whole life. They split up when I was a baby and have both remarried since. I’ve been happy for the most part. I love my stepdad and my siblings (have some on both sides). My only issue has been my stepmom. Tbh, I wouldn’t say I had any real issues in the past. I do find her more annoying with more strict rules then what I have at my moms house (She’s a Vice Principal, very serious), but recently, she has been taking shots to my dad and I about my mom and stepdad. (Which might have always been a thing, but now that I’m older she is just doing it more in front of me?)

Sounds like someone needs a refresher on inside thoughts vs. outside thoughts.

Saying things like she doesn’t take my education seriously, she’s never grown up, they flaunt their money in front of her and my dad, they spoil me, they let me get away with everything. I honestly don’t even know where she comes up with this. My dad doesn’t really say anything, agrees occasionally, but it’s been making me angrier and angrier. Obviously, I would never admit it to my dad, but I do love my mom more. She is like the most awesome and important person to me, and hearing my stepmom say stuff just made me boil over…….

Sounds like stepmom is running a one-woman smear campaign—and Dad’s just nodding along.

I finally broke and yelled at her after she blamed my mom for me getting a poor mark on an exam. I told her to shut her mouth about my mom and that if she said one more word, I would pack a bag and stay with my mom permanently. My dad flipped and yelled at me to apologize, but I told him if he didn’t make her apologize that I was leaving. He said my mom would never allow it, and I made the mistake of saying we talked about it before. He then called my mom and started a fight with her…..thinking she put me up to this. I couldn’t handle it, so I left the house and called my stepdad to come get me.

Stepmom wanted drama? Received.

I’ve been at my mom’s, but my dad’s been texting and calling every day, jumping from begging me to come home, apologizing, to getting into fights with my mom and step dad. I feel like an a****** for causing a huge fight between my families…..

What started as petty comments has turned into an all-out family feud…but basically everyone on Reddit says that he is NTA.

This person says Dad isn’t watching out for him.

This person says if courts got involved, forget about it.

And this person says they made a mature decision.

Stepmom wanted to play the villain—now she’s shocked she’s losing the plot.

He should live at mom’s for his own mental health.

