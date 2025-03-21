Storage Company Charged Him For An Extra Box That Didn’t Exist, But This Man’s Revenge Have Them Searching For It For Months

Billing mistakes are frustrating when companies refuse to fix them.

This man used a storage company that overcharged him for a non-existent box.

Despite his repeated attempts to correct the issue, they insisted the charge was valid.

So, he decided to turn the tables and let them deal with their own mistake.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Charging me for something extra that never existed? Fine, I’ll pretend like it did I was using a storage company to keep my stuff over the summer. They already fudged up the first part of the delivery. So I wasn’t having high hopes. Especially for the time when I was supposed to get my stuff back.

The storage company quoted this man for 8 boxes.

I had sent seven boxes to the company. But received a quote for eight boxes instead. And the surplus they charged on it was quite a lot.

He wrote to them, saying he had only 7 boxes.

I wrote to them asking why there’s this extra box. They never replied to me to say that they’d look into it. Or to cancel the charges for the eighth box that didn’t exist. I called them every week, and the line was bogged up every time.

They said they couldn’t do anything about it

I emailed them near every day because the situation was just so stressful. They kept saying the extra charge was because I stored an extra box. And they couldn’t do anything about it. Despite me being explicitly clear in all my correspondence that there was no 8th box.

When they asked for confirmation, he told them he hadn’t received the last box.

Now they’ve asked for confirmation that I received all my boxes. I said that after two months, I still haven’t received the final box. I got my delivery charges refunded as a goodwill gesture (not that I would go back to them ever). But the satisfaction now lies in the idea they are tramping around the warehouse. Trying to find a box that doesn’t exist.

So now, he plans to ask for reimbursement.

If they still haven’t found the non-existent box by Month 3, I might just as well demand reimbursement. And that would be no loss on my part. Aside from the extreme annoyance I suffered throughout this unpleasant ordeal.

If you wanna play dirty, be ready for the customer to play even dirtier.

Because sometimes there’s no way around it.

