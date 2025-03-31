Struggling Single Mom Asked Her College Sister To Let Her Stay In Her Dorm, But When She Refused It Sparked Tension Between Them

It’s easy to think family will always come through for each other, but sometimes the logistics just don’t work out.

When a college student is asked to let her sister and her baby stay in her cramped dorm room, she faces a tough decision that forces her to choose between her independence and her commitment to family.

AITA for refusing to share my college dorm room for my older sister and her baby? I (19F) am in my first year of college and live in a small dorm room on campus. My sister (26F) had a baby a few months ago, and she’s been struggling financially. She and the baby’s father broke up, and she had to move back in with our parents.

The transition hasn’t been going well at all.

The problem is, she hates living there because our parents are “too controlling” and “judgmental” about her being a single mom. She asked if I could request permission for her to stay in my dorm with her baby for a while because it would be “quieter” and give her “space to figure things out.”

But she had some very understandable concerns.

I told her no. My dorm is tiny, barely big enough for me, and I have a roommate. Plus, a baby crying all night in a shared dorm? That’s not fair to my roommate or me.

Her sister didn’t take this well at all.

She got upset and said I was being selfish, that family should help each other, and that she’d do it for me if roles were reversed.

Soon her parents start to turn against her too.

Now my parents are also pressuring me to “just let her stay for a little while” because she’s struggling.

Her roommate is on her side, but she still begins to doubt herself.

My roommate thinks the whole situation is crazy and that I shouldn’t feel bad, but I’m starting to wonder if I’m being a bad sister. AITA?

It’s hard to imagine three people and a baby fitting comfortably in any dorm room.

