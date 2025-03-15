Student Reads The Fine Print And Notices She Was Allowed Apply For The Same Scholarship Twice, So She Did And Ended Up Winning It Twice Despite Her University Trying To Stop Her

Some people naturally think unconventionally, and they love to see if they can find loopholes or ways around things that other people don’t see.

In this case, it really paid off, since this student managed to get the same scholarship twice!

Let’s see how she did it.

How I double-dibbed on the same scholarship In my university, there are usually two regular award periods, each at the start of a new term. During them, a ton of scholarships and awards are up for grabs. Additionally, throughout the year, there are special scholarship applications because the donors want the money to go out right away.

Interesting.

In my second year, one such scholarship opened in December. Its requirements, however, were way more than its worth. But any free money is good money. The donors offered 4 awards, each valued at $5K, for the best students in Engineering. The eligibility criteria included a 2-page essay on your leadership qualities and community contribution, and 2 letters of reference from professors on top of a minimum 85% degree average.

Keeping in mind that this is December, which is the month of finals.

Not many students would be eligible… But this one was.

Students are incredibly busy studying and taking exams while profs are preoccupied with grading, dealing with leniency requests, and such. Needless to say, there are few students who would, or could, apply. Fortunately for me, I already had two reference letters ready for a competition I was in earlier in the year. I only had to ask the profs to readdress the letter, which they happily did. I got the award and the money was applied directly to my tuition account.

Easy peasy. But then something happened.

Fast forward to January’s regular scholarship period. When I was applying, I noticed the same special award was reopened for application. My guess is that they didn’t have enough qualified students the first time. My initial thought was, “Oh, I got the award, probably can’t reapply.”

Or can she?

But upon reading the fine prints, there was nothing that prevents me from reapplying. Just to make sure, I sent an email to the award committee, asking about it. Came a short reply email that said “Just comply with the award terms and conditions. If they didn’t say you can’t then go ahead.” I saved the entire application instructions and this email then submitted the same package as last time.

They were probably not expecting someone to think outside the box like that.

I didn’t think I would get it again, but I was throwing a squid at the wall to see if it sticks. It did! I got the award and the money applied to my tuition account. On top of all other scholarships, I got a cheque back, totaling almost $5K. About two weeks later, I got two of the same email asking for a bio and a picture to be included on the donor’s website.

Uh-oh.

Half an hour after the emails, I got another one that basically said something along the line of: “Hey, you weren’t supposed to apply for and get the same award twice in the same academic year. We will now have to deduct the money from your account” but in a more professional way. I forwarded them the go-ahead email along with the award terms and conditions.

They can’t just change the rules willy nilly.

In my email, I also politely pleaded with something along the line of: “Hey, you said I could. I don’t have money to pay that $5K, I already spent it on textbooks. It isn’t fair to punish a hardworking student for faults not their own.”

Would she have to call a lawyer?

I also responded to the two bio request emails separately with two different about me paragraphs (that basically humble brag about how hard I worked and how much I deserve the money). A couple days later, I got an email allowing me to keep both awards. They said the admins have advocated to make up the golden scholarship category to put me in.

And they were impressed by her, too.

In the email, they also have a lengthy paragraph justifying why I deserved it, probably to avoid admitting that they messed up. As a result of this, the general scholarship guidelines at the university were updated to stipulate that no student will be allowed to get the same scholarship more than once during an academic year.

She surprised all of them with her ingenuity and attention to the fine print.

Truly deserved!

Also, she would probably be a good attorney.

Let’s see what Reddit has to comment on this.

A reader shares their thoughts.

Yup.

Someone shares a similar story.

Interesting…

Another reader chimes in.

Truly awesome!

She is in a league of her own!

This was well deserved.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.