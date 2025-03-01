Student With Dyspraxia Usually Gets To Use A Laptop To Help Her Write Answers To Exam Questions, But One Teacher Refused To Let Her Use It And Then Complained About Her Messy Handwriting

There is always that one problematic teacher who won’t listen and won’t even try to understand!

This girl told her teacher that due to having Dyspraxia, she needs to use her laptop to write the answers to the exam questions. He wouldn’t even let her explain before shutting down her request.

Now they’re both unhappy with how things turned out.

Check out what happened!

AITA for writing so bad my teacher couldn’t read it because he didn’t let me use my support? I (14f) live in the UK and therefore have to do my GCSEs next year. In preparation for these tests, we must do “mini” tests with our chosen subjects before. I also happen to have severe dyspraxia.

She’s doing great for the most part…

I can talk and “look normal” but only as a result of years of OT. I can’t run properly or move quickly and the one thing I can’t do is write.

She’s learned things a certain way.

My old school didn’t teach students to write normally and we were scolded if our handwriting wasn’t in cursive/joined up so I never learned to write like the other kids quickly – all my writing is in cursive and I only learnt to write with a fountain pen (the school also didn’t allow us to carry non-fountain pens). I manage just fine as I have had a laptop concession and word processor for any writing task that takes longer than 30 minutes and recently taken it up full time as my condition worsened with puberty.

This is where it gets bad!

Here’s where my story starts. My teacher (??M) (we’ll call him Mr S) gave out the test papers for a history test – a test that requires 8 essay style questions so naturally I pulled out my device (that I don’t normally use in history because there’s not a lot of writing – its mostly sheets and bullet points) but Mr S stopped me. He said he didn’t see my name on the list of students allowed (even though I am definitely on the list as the only student there with a concession and extra time) and demanded I put my device away or he’d give me a detention.

She complied.

Begrudgingly, I put it away and decided if he wanted to play, then I’d shoot too. I’m rather petty and this was one of those instances but I feel it was justified. I opened my paper and while writing my answer, I didn’t exert myself. This was an hour long assessment and I knew I’d burn out if I did my “bestest girlies neatest caligraphy” so I didn’t. I just wrote loosely and didn’t clench my hand to the point of cramping.

She knew she had to do something about it…

By the final question, I was exhausted and practically scrawling away so I handed in my sheet and went directly to the head of counseling and welfare. I told her everything and she went to give Mr S a slap on the wrist and re load my name on the god protected list. Soon after, Mr S reported me to a teacher I’m under for being “disrespectful” after my writing was “unacceptable” and basically accused me of attention seeking.

She’s wondering if she messed up.

I have cc (ed) in the welfare department who have my records in the email he sent me and made sure to keep up my teachers pet act I’ve been building my reputation around for the past 4 years (in front of teachers anyway) and now I’m having the office tell me it was unfair on Mr S who didn’t know the severity of my condition and I should’ve just talked to him (I tried). However, my friends are backing me up. Its been weighing on my mind so tell me Reddit. Am I TA?

GEEZ!

Why couldn’t the teacher just double check and accommodate the girl accordingly?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story.

This user thinks it is absurd how the world is so difficult for people with certain disabilities.

That’s right! This user thinks the teacher deserved it.

This user has dyspraxia and knows what this girl must have faced!

That’s right! This user thinks she should make sure Mr S is held responsible.

Exactly! This user knows that the teacher never even gave the poor girl a chance to explain herself!

The teacher should’ve double checked her file.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.