Target Customer Wanted To Buy a Stanley Cup At Target, But Then She Noticed An “Alarming” New Feature

Stanley cups have turned into a phenomenon in the last couple of years, to a degree that I think surprised even them.

After all, there’s nothing particularly unique about this brand of “hydroflask” (or as we used to call them, thermoses), and there are plenty of other, less in-demand insulated beverage holders that will keep your drink cold or hot.

Still, they’re so precious they require special treatment, as documented by TikTok user @maryah781:

“I was wondering where they put the Stanley’s in my store. They got smart. They put them back with the water bottles inside. We’re just gonna lock it up. I’m sure it makes the loudest alarm sound.”

“I’m just a little confused why these all have alarms but the white ones don’t. Is that the one that nobody wants? Cause that’s the one that I have at home and I love it. But I just thought that was so funny.”

“I was curious to see if I could find the Valentine’s Day ones, but I think y’all sold them out already. The Target is getting real smart. They are not playing with y’all no more.”

Of course, not everyone is a fan:

Some people are…selling these cups to each other?

It’s the last big thing.

There are even special edition cups.

The hype, as ever, eludes me.

