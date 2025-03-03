Teacher Assigned Random Students To Lead The Classroom, Only To Have The Smallest Kid In Class Command The Room Using A Painful Trick

Having command of any room is a challenge, let alone a child getting his classmates to pay attention in high school.

And yet, in this story, we will learn how the smallest kid in class made everyone quietly pay attention to him whenever he walked to the blackboard.

The classroom needs to be at attention! I was the smallest kid in class, and as a freshman in high school, the one of teachers made us give our answers to a problem on the board. The thing was, we had to give a short lecture on how to solve a word math problem, but first, had to get the attention of our classmates. I tried calling out. No response. I was too mousy. Tried again. Ignored.

Nobody respected him due to his small frame, but he was about to surprise everyone.

Crossed arms and tapping your foot like the teacher never works. Not for a 95lb weakling like me… so skipped that. 3. Plan C, go nuclear. I knew how to make the chalk squeal. I grabbed two pieces, and you hold lightly by the back and, push at a low angle and tilt up until it resonates.

I started at one end of the long chalkboard and got both pieces to start screeching. SCREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEECCCCCCCCCCCHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!! Don’t forget, X2 at the same time, both hands. SCREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEECCCCCCCCCCCHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!! Turn and look. Whole class is in shock. Covering their ears, eyes squinted in pain. I’ve got the evil grin.

The teacher looks at me and is laughing. She has her ears covered too! Work my problem on the board. Everyone is quiet and listening, backs straight, paying attention. Now that is like it! One young lady I vividly remember has her hands clapped on her ears with a big “OOOWWWW” on her face.

Next week, it is my turn again. I pick up two pieces of chalk. Press on the board. Turn and look. Wow, everyone is paying attention! One young lady classmate (same one described and is now a professor I must say) says “please, don’t do that again!”

Well, there’s no question he understood the assignment.

His teacher was a mix of baffled and proud.

