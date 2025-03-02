Teen Cleaned Hair Off Of Brush, And When Her Sister Saw The Hairball, She Gave The Teen Advice That She Jokingly Took Literally

Cleaning up after a messy sibling is never fun, and in today’s story, one sibling tries to nicely offer her sister some advice.

What she didn’t expect was for her sister to take her advice literally.

It scared her at first, but then she found it funny.

Let’s see what happened.

Me rampant hairballs When I was a teen and cleaned my hairbrush, my hairballs would land somewhere random when they fell out of my pocket I guess, or just because they were wild teen hairballs and ran off. My sister was cleaning up and I guess she found one but I had not seen it. She left a note on my door saying “Hello, please contain your hairballs ok? :)”

She jokingly took the advice literally.

So I put a massive hairball in a sandwich bag and taped it to her door saying “I contained it :), Love, —-“ She jokingly screamed but laughed about it.

That’s a funny story!

Siblings certainly can annoy each other!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This couple is confused.

Here’s a similar story about siblings.

Seriously, it’s not that hard.

This person expected a story about a cat.

Just throw the hair in the trash!

People sure were confused about this turn of phrase.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.