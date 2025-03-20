Tenant’s Laundry Had Been Sitting Unattended In The Shared Laundry Room, So Another Tenant Removed It From The Machine Without His Consent

Shared laundry spaces require mutual respect.

This woman lives in a large NYC apartment building with limited washers and dryers. She also doesn’t feel like waiting around for other residents to take their abandoned laundry out of washer or dryer.

Was it a bad idea to take someone else’s laundry out so she could do hers?

Read the full story below to decide.

AITA For taking someone else laundry out of the machine? I live in a 120-unit apartment building in NYC. It only has 5 communal washers and dryers. It used to be an extended stay hotel, and they never updated its laundry capacity.

This woman removed another tenant’s laundry from the washing machine.

Another tenant freaked out because I moved his laundry out of the washing machine, so I could use it It had been sitting for 10 to 15 minutes. All other machines were in use. Also there is an app to follow your laundry that tells you when its done.

He freaked out and said she was invading his privacy.

He strolled down 35 minutes later. He freaked out, saying it was an invasion of privacy. I can understand feeling that way, but it’s not like I went through it. This is pretty common practice in my opinion. But AITA?

Expecting others to wait for 35 minutes in the laundry room is crazy.

