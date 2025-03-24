Terrible Neighbor Doesn’t Have A Permit To Own Boxer Dogs, So When She Gets Them Taken Away The Family Next Door Adopts Them

Some people shouldn’t be allowed to own pets. Pets need food, water, shelter and love.

And in some cases, you have to have a permit in order to own certain pets.

In today’s story, one woman needed a permit in order to own her boxer dogs, and the family next door used this knowledge to their advantage.

See the story below for all the details.

Tear down our fence? Okay, game on. Back when I was younger, maybe 10-ish, we lived in the backwoods of Texas, along a sorta highway that connected our town to Commerce. We lived next to a very grumpy old woman who owned two very beautiful boxers.

But these boxers were risky to bring around children…

She would let these big dogs out when I and my 5-year-old brother were on the back porch, meaning my protective father brought us inside because the dogs often got through our fence, and he wasn’t risking having us get hurt. About 2 years before we leave said house, she gets her son to tear down a fence that was a foot onto our land because, “Her yard isn’t big enough for her dogs.” (She had apparently sold most of her acre of land to the neighbors on her other side) and that we were harassing her by keeping her dogs out of our yard where they liked to play.

But the OP’s dad had a plan in mind.

So…here’s the revenge. My dad, who is known very well around town due to his job and being a great person all around, called Animal Control, specifically a buddy of his who worked in it. They went to the old lady’s house, asked for her permit, because we were still technically in a county that forbade owning a boxer/pit/etc. without permission.

Unsurprisingly, this woman was not prepared with the permit.

She didn’t have any, so, Animal Control immediately took the good boys away. Turns out, they were also starving and sick. Instead of putting them down, my dad struck a deal with the pound, let him pay for treatment (drops in the bucket, TBH) and get a certification for our house to own them. Within a month, those two doggos were back in our yard with the biggest smiles, turns out once you feed a good dog, they stop growling and looking at you like a four-course meal.

But the dogs never forgot how they were treated.

They refused to go near her yard. They would even go full Guard Doggo when she stepped on our land.

So the family decided to resurrect a new fence.

So, dad built a fence again, this time, wrought iron, with the spikes on top, and when her idiot son, once again, was told to remove them, he was promptly removed at dog-point from our property. Eventually, [we] gave the dogs to a family member in a different state cause we moved and couldn’t take them with [us]. But we visited often. Wish I could find photos, but we had a house fire about 7 years ago, and it pretty much wiped out all our old stuff.

What a cool way to not only get revenge but a couple of awesome dogs!

