The Entire Car Wash Building Was Frozen Over, But People Kept Showing Up To Get Their Cars Washed With Frozen Scrubbers

Personally, I like living somewhere where it gets cold.

I don’t think I’d want it year round, but I like a nice brisk winter.

There are some things that just aren’t right for that time of year though, as evidenced by car wash employee and TikTok user @sequantesgraves:

“Rule number one,” he says, “never get your car washed while it’s cold outside.

It’s negative 21 degrees, and let me show y’all somethin.”

“Ice on the floor, that’s dangerous.

It’s ice all through the – that’s dangerous.”

“This right here, it’s ice.

This right here, it’s ice.”

“Now look at that right there.

You can hear it crack.

But y’all wanna come get your car wash, right?”

“That smacking the **** out of her window, because it’s all ice.”

Anybody getting their money’s worth here?

It’s overpriced anyway.

I guess there’s SOME advantage?

But here’s the burning (freezing?) question:

Bruh, when it’s that cold, just don’t take the car anywhere.

Stay the heck home.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.