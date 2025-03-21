March 21, 2025 at 1:22 pm

The Entire Car Wash Building Was Frozen Over, But People Kept Showing Up To Get Their Cars Washed With Frozen Scrubbers

by Ben Auxier

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@sequantesgraves

Personally, I like living somewhere where it gets cold.

I don’t think I’d want it year round, but I like a nice brisk winter.

There are some things that just aren’t right for that time of year though, as evidenced by car wash employee and TikTok user @sequantesgraves:

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@sequantesgraves

“Rule number one,” he says, “never get your car washed while it’s cold outside.

It’s negative 21 degrees, and let me show y’all somethin.”

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@sequantesgraves

“Ice on the floor, that’s dangerous.

It’s ice all through the – that’s dangerous.”

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@sequantesgraves

“This right here, it’s ice.

This right here, it’s ice.”

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@sequantesgraves

“Now look at that right there.

You can hear it crack.

But y’all wanna come get your car wash, right?”

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@sequantesgraves

“That smacking the **** out of her window, because it’s all ice.”

@sequantesgraves

Cold asl and they wanna play 😒#foryou #chicago #fylpシviralシ

♬ original sound – Sequantes Graves

Anybody getting their money’s worth here?

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@sequantesgraves

It’s overpriced anyway.

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@sequantesgraves

I guess there’s SOME advantage?

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@sequantesgraves

But here’s the burning (freezing?) question:

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@sequantesgraves

Bruh, when it’s that cold, just don’t take the car anywhere.

Stay the heck home.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter