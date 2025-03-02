Employees At His New Job Said He Had More Work Coming, And When It Turned Out They Were Lying, He Reported The Business For Safety Violations

Some jobs are by nature not a stable type of work.

What’s worse is when you’re made to think it’s stable, but it’s not.

The worker in this story took action in jest, but check out how it ended up giving him great satisfaction.

You’re going to love it.

Lie to me about still having a job? There are some things here I think OSHA would like to know about… A few years ago, a good friend got me a job at the place he was working, dealing with large, rideable, gas powered grass cutting machines and the pieces parts needed to repair them and weedwackers. The 5 people I’m working with have been doing this for YEARS so they know a ton about the machines they’re sending parts for and where they were.

Everything seemed above board…

The first few days go pretty well, I’m doing my best to catalog this STAGGERING number of bolts and screws and washers and gaskets and wheels! When there was downtime I’d walk through the parts section to try to get my bearings. After 3 days I’m starting to get it, I still have someone with me watching as I start to grasp it. Then it’s like Thursday and there’s nothing to do. I’m checking the clock every 5 minutes. Then Friday, I’m told my hours might change but I’m TOTALLY coming back. I get paid in cash for the week and am sent home. I wasn’t called back. Seeing as it was my friend that got me the job, I’m like “What gives?” “They saw there was downtime with 3 people doing the same job, so, sorry man, you’re dunzo…but don’t feel bad. These two dudes trying to run this department act like two monkeys trying to **** a football.” There was one little thing though…

But a bombshell was about to drop.

I had overheard one of the employees on a forklift bragging that “Haha I’m not even certified, but watch this…” I was pretty ticked. I was unemployed and drunk and reported them to OSHA. OSHA tried to follow up with me, but I was like, ugh I was just tipsy in the moment, it’s whatever. I JUST found out. OSHA walks in, sees two forklifts and NOBODY on site has a certification. BOOM They also had stuff stacked wayyy too high and a bunch of other infractions my buddy couldn’t quite remember. An $18,000 fine and they still have forklift certification peeps showing up. Fire me for dumb reasons? Okay.

Here is what folks are saying.

I see what you did there…

Uh oh! A debate. I don’t know who to agree with.

Clever! I’m surprised there were only a few comments.

Who knew being tipsy could lead to something so rewarding.

That was satisfying for us all.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.