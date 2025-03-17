The Scar On Her Neck Had Never Been a Big Problem, But Now It’s Close To Forcing Her To Call Off Her Wedding

Everybody has at least one thing about their body that makes them feel at least a little insecure.

That’s just sort of a part of life and is generally ok as long as the people around you don’t make a thing of it.

I imagine having a scar on a part of your body you can’t hide gives you a double dose of this insecurity, and when the person this woman trusted most made an off comment, it made her rethink all of her choices.

Check out the details.

AITAH for deciding to postpone the wedding over a comment my fiancé made about my scar? I (female) have a visible scar on the side of my neck. It’s been there for over 6 years and no one has ever commented on it or made any negative remarks about it.

However, my fiance would make comments about my scar and make it seem as flirting like for instance complaining he has kissed every part of my body, except my neck because of the scar, and how the scar “looked like a kid messed up such a great art (referring to my look). Etc etc. I told him I didn’t appreciate it even if he was using the scar to be flirty with me but he insisted he loves me anyway

I’m not sure he and I have the same understanding of the word “flirting.”

Our wedding is approaching and I’ve been busy with the wedding planning. Days ago, my fiancé and I and in-laws were talking about the wedding and was talking about how we’re going to finally be married. He laughed and said “I’m marrying you minus the scar.” I was stunned when he said that especially in front of his family. I was so upset I got up and walked out of the room.

We had a big fight and he kept saying I was being a drama queen and that he said “nothing wrong”. He doubled down when I said I’d consider postponing the wedding because of his comment and he called me crazy. His mom said that I’m obviously “traumatized” by my scar to let it ruin my marriage with her son and suggested therapy. She told me that the scar was the issue not her son who loves me as I am and chose me to be his wife

Idk, I really feel horrible right now I don’t know if I said the right thing about postponing the wedding and wether I’m overreacting in this situation. My girlfriends have previously said that my fiancé shouldn’t even be bringing up the scar like that.

To quote another response on the thread, “I want to marry you, but my scar doesn’t.”

