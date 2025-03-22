Toilet Paper Roll Became A Point Of Disagreement Between One Couple, But Their Mischievous Cat Settled The Debate Once And For All

Sharing a home with another person includes learning each other’s quirks — including in the bathroom.

When one couple disagreed on the “proper” way to hang the toilet paper, one pet-loving homeowner decided to recruit a little friend for some paws-on help in settling the debate.

Toilet Paper Dispute In my home growing up, we had a cat who would always unravel and play with the toilet paper. So, when replacing the roll, we would always do it with the end hanging down, as it seemed not as much got wasted this way.

Although the husband seems to have a different method.

My husband, on the other hand, always puts the toilet paper with the end on top. It’s just how he’s used to doing it — fine by me. I figured, whoever replaces the roll does it their way, no worries.

He appears to think his way is best.

Then I started noticing that even when I replaced the roll, it ended up the way he likes it. When I asked him about it, he told me he liked it better that way, and, though he understood my reasoning, neither of our two cats at the time played with the TP, so he didn’t see my point.

So she decided to settle the debate once and for all.

Well, a few months ago, we had a stray show up on our porch and claim us as her own. She’s still young and feisty. Cue petty revenge: I’m currently teaching her how to play with and unroll the toilet paper. 😆

Talk about a paper trail!

What did Reddit think?

Cats are very impressionable, you know.

According to this Redditor, there is only one right way to do things.

Some have even scientifically tested which method is better.

Unless you’re a cat owner, you just don’t understand!

They say compromise is the key to any happy marriage, but where’s the fun in that?

Anything is possible with a feline accomplice!

