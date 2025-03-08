Their Family Loved To Attend Regular Hangouts, But She’s Not So Sure Her Sister’s New Man Should Be Welcome

If there are three adult children in a family who all get along, that’s a borderline miracle.

AITA for telling my sister I don’t always want her boyfriend to hangout with us? So I have two sisters. Last year one of my sisters moved to a different state to be with a guy she met online. Well they recently moved back home.

One of my sisters comes over one day every week and we get to just have a girls day. And it’s honestly my fave day of the week. The last time she was here she made a comment about “are you ready to host a bigger crowd every week” I was kind of confused at first. She ended up saying how my other sister and her boyfriend would be starting to come over with her every week. I didn’t really know what to say at the time. But was kind of confused because I had not been asked prior.

I of course don’t mind if both my sisters come to visit! Or possibly her boyfriend coming over with every once in while. But that day has always just been a girls day and a day to relax together or do whatever else we want to do. I’ve never met my sisters boyfriend. I also have a toddler and in general my house is just tinyyy. I kind of just wish it had been asked prior? My husband has also told me he wants to meet my sisters boyfriend first (since neither of us have ever met him) before he is hanging around our kid.

