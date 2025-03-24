Theme Park Guest Keeps Cutting In Line, But They’re Forced To Stop When Someone Pushes Back – Literally

Lines at theme parks are long enough without someone trying to push ahead.

So, what would you do if someone repeatedly cut in front of you in a slow-moving line, even after being called out for it?

Would you quietly block them?

Or would you make it clear that they need to wait their turn like everyone else?

In the following story, one theme parkgoer finds themselves dealing with this exact situation.

Here’s how they handled it.

Wait Your Turn… Recently, I was in one of those 90+ min lines at Universal. Everyone was slowly shuffling along… I also like to give space to the people in front of me so I’m not all up in their biz. Well, at one point, I leaned up against a railing to stretch out my back. The old lady behind me took that as her queue to get directly behind the people in front of me- and I mean so close to them that if they turned sideways, they would hit her.

She didn’t learn the first time.

So when I was done stretching, I squeezed right up in front of her and bumped her gently. That wasn’t enough for her. Ten minutes later, same story: this time I wasn’t even stretching, just waiting for a moment before shuffling forward to give the folks in front of me some space again.

Even her grandson tried to call her out.

This old bat walked around me to get in front of me again. At this point, I even heard her grandson complain to her about her cutting people in line. She fussed that “people should be moving forward.” This time, I was less subtle. I got back in front of her and shoved her back hard. The rest of our wait was uneventful. 😇

Yikes! Talk about frustrating!

