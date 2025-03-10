‘These bags contain chemicals such as phthalates and VOCs.’ – Surgeon Talked About The Four Things In People’s Kitchens That They Need To Get Rid Of

Who knew that so many kitchen items could be harmful…?

A surgeon named Tarek posted a video on Instagram and he offered advice about items he thinks people need to get rid of in their kitchens for health reasons.

He told viewes, “Four things that I would ban from my kitchen immediately. I’m Dr. Pacha, a functional urologist and surgeon here to challenge the status quo.”

First on the doctor’s list was aluminum foil.

He said, “If you’re grilling with it, or baking with it, it’s got to go. Aluminum actually leeches into our food, especially with high heat and/or acidic food. High aluminum is also associated with kidney disease, neurotoxicity, and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease. It’s also been shown to interfere with calcium absorption, and therefore weaken our bones. I recommend stainless steel baking sheets.”

Next on his list was scented garbage bags. He told viewers, “These bags contain chemicals such as phthalates and VOCs, which can trigger headaches, stimulate asthma and worsen respiratory issues. Not to mention they’re also endocrine disruptors. We opt for the unscented bags.”

Tarek then tackled the issue of seed oils and said, “These oils are better suited for machines rather than cooking. We utilize these oils, they produce severe, inflammatory products such as HNE, which lead to many, many chronic diseases. Guys, opt for butter, ghee, tallow, they’re a much better option.”

And last on the doctor’s list was styrofoam utensils.

He explained, “Styrofoam can leech carcinogenic materials such as styrene and benzene, especially when heated. Don’t even think about microwaving them. Better yet, avoid them altogether. Guys, especially be careful with your kids. They tend to bite them, and actually ingest them. They’re impossible to recycle, and inflammable. We like to use stainless steel, glass or even metal.”

Keep your kitchen safe!

