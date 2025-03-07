These Neighbors Got Invited To A Party That Turns Out To Be An MLM Scam, But The Wife Feels Guilty And Still Wants To Go

We’ve all heard horror stories of the dreaded MLM, aka pyramid scheme.

But in this story, an overly polite neighbor might get sucked into a kitchenware nightmare because she feels too guilty to back out.

Let’s cut into this one…

AITA for planning to be angry at a surprise MLM that I’m being guilt trip to going. My wife has been guilt tripped by our neighbor to go to something called “cooking show.”

Never heard of a neighborhood cooking show…

I had no idea what this was, but after research I learned it’s basically a demonstration to sell us super expensive cookware, and when I say expensive, I don’t mean like $100 stuff. I mean like a $1k cheese grater, and pots and pans in the upwards of $10k. The price tag offers the promise that it supposedly helps reduce autism and diabetes or something.

Sounds like a farfetched claim for a cheese grater.

I like these neighbors, but I felt betrayed that they would invite us to this. I have asked others, and it’s basically being stuck hearing this for possibly 3+ hours. I work hard on my weekdays and doing this on Saturday makes me mad. And I know… “I don’t have to go,” but my wife is pressured to go as she wants to be polite, so I gotta go because my wife is telling me to.

Is this polite, or is this too polite?

So I told her I’m gonna be so grumpy going into this, and she told me that’s unreasonable.

What do you think, unreasonable or not?

Let’s see how the comments shake and bake out.

One person says, NTA, your wife needs help.

One commenter says, give me scientific proof.

Someone else suggests feigning illness.

This person gives the green light for grumpiness.

Finally, someone points out – no need to attend a snake oil sale.

Would you go to a party if the price of entry was a $1K cheese grater?

Not for me, thanks.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.