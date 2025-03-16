Sibling Shared A Joke About Their Sister’s Psychic Reading, But They Didn’t Realize It Would Cause Their Whole Family To Turn Against Them

Some jokes land, but some make everyone wish you hadn’t spoken at all.

AITA: for telling my family that psychics are a scam? At a recent family function, my sister shared how amazed she was at the accuracy of a psychic reading she had 10 years ago.

Apparently, the psychic “predicted” that one day my sister would travel for work, and earlier this year, she started a role that involves some regional travel.

One relative didn’t find this “prediction” very impressive.

I laughed out loud and said that traveling for work isn’t a difficult thing to predict and that she shouldn’t attribute her success to the ramblings of a scam artist.

The atmosphere got very frosty, and I soon found out that every member of my extended family sees the same psychic several times a year. Now, everyone is upset with me for calling it a scam and has asked me to apologize. AITA?

