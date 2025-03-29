They Were Concerned With Their Friend’s Excessive Lipstick Choices, So They Found Themselves Torn Between Telling Her The Truth Or Sparing Her Feelings

The line between support and honesty can get blurry when it comes to personal beauty choices.

When one individual becomes concerned with their friend’s extreme lip overlining, they begin to wonder if their duty as a friend is to speak up or to simply let her be.

WIBTA if I told my friend her lips look bad? I have a very close friend who has recently started overlining her top lip… like REALLY overlining it.

They’re worried their friend is drawing a lot of embarrassing attention to herself.

She has pretty thin lips, and it’s painfully obvious that she’s basically trying to double her lip by putting lipstick above her lip. It does not look good, and multiple of my friends have agreed with me that it’s too much and not flattering.

The friends are conflicted on how best to approach the situation.

I brought up telling her, and they said not to, that it makes her happy and if she thinks it looks good, that’s all that matters.

They try to put themselves in her shoes.

While I agree with them on that, if I were her, I would want someone to tell me that my makeup looked bad. I had a friend gently tell me years ago that I needed to pluck my eyebrows, and it quite literally changed my life.

But they worry about how she might react if told the truth.

I don’t want to hurt her feelings, and how she wants to do her makeup doesn’t affect my life, but if the majority of our friends think it looks bad, should I tell her to avoid further embarrassment? WIBTA?

The road ahead is tricky, but the right approach can make all the difference.

What did Reddit think?

Honesty may be the best policy, but how, when and where you decide to share the truth matters greatly.

One thing is for sure: The balance between honesty and kindness is a tough line to walk.

