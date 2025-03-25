Potential Homeowners Were Offered A Great Deal on a House, But The Thirdhand Smoke Absolutely Ruined It

You ever stay the night at like a budget motel, and there’s signs everywhere that say no smoking, but then you go into the room and definitely smells like smoke anyway?

Imagine that times a thousand and you’ve the predicament described by this Redding user.

That said, her boyfriend doesn’t think that’s a good reason to bail on a free house.

Check out the details and see what you think.

AITA for refusing to move into my boyfriend’s late grandmother’s house even though it would save us and his family money? My boyfriend (33 m) and I (29 f) have been offered the opportunity to move into his late grandmother’s old home. The home has been in the family for 20 years and was recently paid off, so the monthly “rent” we’d pay to his parents (current owners) would be around $600. Additionally, his parents put a ton of work into the house with new paint, new lighting, baseboards/floorboards, and a few new appliances. It’s honestly a wonderful opportunity and a huge gift that his parents have given us this option. The house we currently rent is also owned by his parents, but it’s not paid off and they have intentions of renting it to someone else after we leave to get some income for themselves (they spent a lot of money on his grandmother’s medical bills and home after her passing).

But here’s the part with all the smoke:

At this point, I think it’s important to note that my boyfriend’s grandmother was a heavy smoker and did so in the house for the entirety of her stay there. In addition, my family, including myself, has a history of allergies and have never been smokers. Finally, I also have to mention that I haven’t spent a lot of time in the house other than brief visits with his Grandmother before her passing. During each those visits, I had a pretty severe allergic reaction in the house but always assumed it was because of the dust and/or animal hair in the house. (she had low mobility and two big dogs, so it was difficult for her to maintain the big house alone).

It goes SO much worse than you might imagine.

Fast forward to the weekend we’re set to move into the house, I immediately register the smell of stale cigarettes all throughout the house. It’s in every room including the closets and cabinets. Throughout the move, I’m coughing, my chest feels tight, and I have trouble breathing but I chalk it up to a lack of exercise and a busy day of moving. It’s not until we’re practically settled for the first night in the new house that my body really starts to panic: my ears are popping, my hearts racing, and it’s hard for me to get a breath down. I end up having to go outside and breathe until my panic attack goes away. This happens a few more times throughout the night and again on the second night before I finally admit to my boyfriend that I can’t stay here.

I’d literally rather move into a haunted mansion.

My boyfriend is concerned for my health, so we’ve temporarily moved back into the old house, but everyone is kind of shell shocked and reeling at what to do. I asked my boyfriend, “if it wasn’t for me, would you live there?” and he said yes. Am I the [jerk] for refusing to move into the house even though it puts everyone else in a difficult position? I offered to figure out my own living situation so my boyfriend and our other roommate could move in, but my boyfriend has reservations about us not living together anymore even if it’s only for a year. I feel horrible about this and like I have to come up with a solution

The comments offered their two cents:

Honestly, this seems like a pretty open and shut case:

It’s a serious problem for some people:

It can’t be overstated how difficult smoke is to remove:

Don’t let anyone give you smoke over this smoke.

It would be a dealbreaker for a lot of people.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.