‘They’re signing off on it.’ – DoorDash Customer Made A Chili’s Order And Items Were Missing, But She Then She Saw What Was Written On The Receipt

Food delivery apps are super convenient, right?

Trouble is, the orders are frequently wrong.

And by the time you notice, you’re so hungry that you rarely want to do anything about it, especially knowing the best you can hope for is a couple bucks in app credits.

But one chain restaurant is trying to combat this, as documented by TikTok user @allthingseverywhere:

“If you order Chili’s from DoorDash, don’t mess with them,” she says, holding up a receipt from the restaurant.

“Don’t try saying something is missing. No, it’s not. It’s not missing. They’re signing off on it.”

“Look at that,” she goes down the list of items, each with a hand-checked box to its left.

“Check, check, check, check.”

“Two people,” she says, referencing a couple of signatures at the bottom, “This person and this person.”

“They’re not the ones. Don’t mess with them.”

