Bride Refuses To Invite Stepmother Who Bullied Her For Years To Her Wedding, But Her Dad Threatens To Skip The Event If She Doesn’t

Sadly, toxic relationships don’t magically disappear just because there’s a wedding on the horizon.

What would you do if someone who treated you terribly for years expected to be a guest at one of the most important events of your life?

Would you let them attend for the sake of family peace?

Or would you draw the line, even if it meant losing other guests in the process?

In the following story, one bride-to-be is dealing with this exact dilemma.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for not inviting my stepmother to my wedding My parents divorced when I was very young. My father cheated on my mother with his now wife. Ever since I was a child, she was never nice to me. She constantly made fun of me and my mother (who she had never met), and she made awful comments about my mom’s side of the family and deceased relatives. She was awful to me emotionally, made fun of my body and my clothes, called me and my mother names. She also never allows my father and I to spend time alone together.

Unfortunately, her relationship with her father isn’t much better.

Most recently, she “banned” me from their house after reading a text I sent to my dad, stating that she does not respect my boundaries and doesn’t understand what the role of a stepmother should be. She also took down every photo of me in their home. My relationship with my dad has always been rocky. He was never there physically, emotionally, or financially for me. They have a son together who is 10 years younger than me. However, she kicked him out of the house several times since he was 13, and often gets in screaming matches with my dad in front of him. This happened again about a month ago, and my brother told me he thought they were getting divorced.

Her father is saying he won’t come to the wedding.

My dad said she wouldn’t be at the wedding. Of course, about a week ago, they made up, but my brother is deeply hurt and is not speaking to her. He told me not to invite her to the wedding. I told my dad this and that, given the years of mistreatment, neither I nor my fiance wanted her there. He said he cannot comply with that, and if she isn’t invited, he will not come, and it will prevent his side of the family from coming (which I don’t know is entirely accurate as no one in his family can stand her).

Now, she’s confused because she doesn’t want the stepmother there.

I eventually compromised and said she could come if she sat a few rows back (which I’ve seen at the weddings of others with divorced parents). He is not happy with that either and will not give me a straight answer. He keeps dismissing me. I don’t feel like she deserves to be there, and if that means my dad doesn’t come, then so be it. I compromised my own wishes to even invite her in the first place. She booked a hotel room months ago for this wedding, and I was previously (against my will) giving her an invite, but the recent events with my brother and interactions with my father make me want to stand my ground. She feels she has the right to be there because she is his wife. AITA?

Yikes! The whole situation sounds like a mess.

Let’s see what advice the readers over at Reddit have to offer.

This is excellent advice.

According to this person, she shouldn’t even invite her dad.

Harsh but true!

Yes! She does!

He sure does!

While it may be bad timing, the father needs to realize that his wife is abusive toward everyone.

He should make her get help or rethink his marriage.

Either way, she doesn’t belong at the wedding.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.